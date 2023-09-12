Blameless Garners Acclaim In Industry Reports From G2 And Gartner For Site Reliability And Incident Management

G2 High Performer in Incident Management Category: Blameless Stands Out

Blameless has achieved the High Performer Award by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for each of the questions featured in the G2 review form.

Blameless achieved a High Performer in the Incident Management category by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Incident Management category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided toby real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.“Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Check out our G2 reviews (or leave your own review of Blameless on G2's Blameless review page ! Learn how our Incident Management boosts business reliability and use our free Savings Calculator today.

Gartner Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability 2023: Blameless Among the Elite

Blameless has also been included in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability 2023 report. This highly respected industry analysis positions Blameless as a key player in the Site Reliability Engineering category. The inclusion reaffirms Blameless' staas a field leader, offering cutting-edge solutions that leverage advanced technology to facilitate site reliability and incident management. Blameless' commitment to excellence and innovation has resulted in its recognition as a vital contributor to the Site Reliability Engineering landscape.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from both G2 and Gartner. These acknowledgments reaffirm our dedication to providing industry-leading incident management and site reliability solutions that empower businesses to navigate complex challenges confidently," said Jim Gochee, CEO of Blameless. "These recent accolades spotlight Blameless' unwavering commitment to providing organizations with the tools they need to excel in today's dynamic technological landscape. As a trailblazer in the field, Blameless is poised to continue its innovation journey, shaping the future of incident management and site reliability.”

About Blameless

Blameless is an incident workflow solution that carries teams through a codified playbook from start to finish in one fluid motion. DevOps, SRE, and on-call teams command, communicate, and complete incidents faster than ever before. Everyone learns through retrospectives and data-based insights. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuimprovement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures, and Decibel. For more information, please visit and LinkedIn or Twitter .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and followon Twitter and LinkedIn .

