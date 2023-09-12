Zelensky Vetoes Bill Reinstating Asset Declarations

The head of state reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Veto. This morning, a law came from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which kept restrictions on electronic declaration. The restrictions are unacceptable. Asset declarations must be open. Immediately. Not in a year," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, lawmakers should vote for the bill so that the register of asset declarations opens now.

"Actually, the law should have this main amendment. Preferably quickly," he added.

Early on September 12, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the bill to reinstate asset declarations during martial law. The document was sent to the president for signature.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted Bill No. 9534 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Defining the Procedure for Submission of Declarations by Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government during Martial Law" on September 5.

The approved version of the document contains a provision that provides for leaving the register of asset declarations closed for one more year, with the possibility for declarants to voluntarily submit an application to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to disclose their assets during the year.

The provision caused a public outcry. A petition calling on President Volodymyr Zelensky to veto the bill and return it to the parliament with the demand to open the register of asset declarations of officials gathered the necessary number of signatures in a record time. Currently, the petition has already been signed by 83,854 citizens, with the required minimum being 25,000.