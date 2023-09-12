Azov Brigade Destroys Five Enemy Ifvs

The brigade posted the video on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters with the 12th special purpose brigade 'Azov' of the National Guard of Ukraine destroy five enemy IFVs of varimodifications with accurate shots from guns and anti-tank weapons," the brigade said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Azov brigade

In their post, the fighters said the enemy's military equipment could not hide from their air reconnaissance and artillery.

Earlier reports said that the National Guard's Azov brigade had returned to the front line and begun carrying out combat missions.

Illustration photo

