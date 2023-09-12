Deputy Speaker Meets Secretary General Of Arab Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday with Arab Parliament Secretary General H E Kamel Farid Shaarawy, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the 10th Conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, hosted by Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing cooperation and relations between the Shura Council and the Arab Parliament, and ways to enhance them.
