Eu Provides First Humanitarian Aid To Morocco For Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Monday the release of an initial funding of one million euros in humanitarian aid to help those most affected in the deadly magnitude earthquake that struck central Morolast Friday.
The funding is intended to support relief efforts by humanitarian partners in the country, said the European Commission in a statement.
After the earthquake, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre has been monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the Moroccan authorities to offer them full EU civil protection assistance, it noted.
In this regard, the Commission said that it has been in contact with EU Member States on the possible mobilization of intervention teams, if Morodeems it necessary.
The EU's Copernisatellite system was also activated on 9 September to provide emergency mapping services, it added.
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said, "The tragic earthquake in Morohas caused terrible suffering and loss of life. As the EU stands in solidarity with the Moroccan people, we are providing funding of one million euros to help meet the most urgent needs of the most affected population.
"The EU remains ready to assist Moroin any way necessary during this difficult period," he added. (end)
