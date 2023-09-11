France gets blamed for preparing ‘aggression’ towards Niger

(MENAFN) Paris is preparing to interfere in Niger, as it keeps on placing hordes to different nations in the area, the West African district`s army administration has stated. Ties amid Niger as well as previous colonial authority France have worsened since a revolution in July.



“France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organization,” Colonel Amadou Abdramane, official for the administration in Niamey, stated in a declaration displayed on national television on Saturday, as cited by a news agency.



ECOWAS has warned to interfere in the nation to reinstate its overthrown leader Mohamed Bazoum to bureau. Best French representatives have also declared many times that Paris would back army performance by the bloc.



