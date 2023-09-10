Deadly helicopter crash near Dubai sparks search underway

(MENAFN) One pilot has been murdered in a helicopter clatter off the shore of the United Arab Emirates, the nation`s air travel manager has stated, stating that saving teams were in the region to look for another conductor after locating wreckage from the plane.



Based on the General Aviation Authority the clatter happened late Thursday evening in waters close to the coastal city of Umm Al Quwain, just north of Dubai, not long after a Bell 212 helicopter flew off from the town`s Al Maktoum International Airport.



“The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage,” representatives stated on Friday, also noting that saving crew was cleaning the clatter location and that “the search is still underway for the other missing pilot.”



Although the aircraft contained in the bang can carry an accompaniment of 15, both of the pilots were the merely individuals on board at the time of the occurrence – one of whom was an Egyptian citizen as the other South African. Neither have been recognized, with the establishments merely stating that one pilot was discovered deceased sometime on Friday evening.



