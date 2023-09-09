Moldova Sends Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova has sent another batch of aid to Ukraine, worth 1.2 million lei (over $67,000), including equipment necessary for electricity supply.
That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.
On September 9, employees of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations went to Ukraine with a batch of aid, which was allocated by the management of RED Nord and the state enterprise Moldelectrica.
Moldovan rescuers brought electrical equipment to Khmelnytskyi, including cables, lamps, power transformers, varitypes of clamps, insulators and other equipment necessary for power supply in Ukraine.
Read also: Moldovan president condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure
"Moldova stands in solidarity with Ukraine and offers its constant support and assistance to the Ukrainian people," the rescuers' press service said.
Moldova has already provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including in connection with the disaster caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.
In late August, Moldova supplied Ukraine with canned food, worth 3.3 million lei.
Photo: newsmaker.md
MENAFN09092023000193011044ID1107038421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.