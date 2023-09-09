Moldova Sends Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

On September 9, employees of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations went to Ukraine with a batch of aid, which was allocated by the management of RED Nord and the state enterprise Moldelectrica.

Moldovan rescuers brought electrical equipment to Khmelnytskyi, including cables, lamps, power transformers, varitypes of clamps, insulators and other equipment necessary for power supply in Ukraine.



"Moldova stands in solidarity with Ukraine and offers its constant support and assistance to the Ukrainian people," the rescuers' press service said.

Moldova has already provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including in connection with the disaster caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

In late August, Moldova supplied Ukraine with canned food, worth 3.3 million lei.

Photo: newsmaker.md