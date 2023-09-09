Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Issues Of Military Cooperation (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. On September 9,
the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan -
Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov met with the delegation of the
Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Major General
Mohammad Ahadi visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Defense.
The Deputy Defense Minister welcomed the Iranian delegation, and
emphasized that there is a great potential for the further
development of cooperation between the two states in many fields,
including the field of military cooperation. The Director General
expressed confidence that the working meeting of the Joint
Commission being held in Azerbaijan will make positive
contributions on bilateral military cooperation.
Then, the International Military Cooperation Department hosted
the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in the
military field between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic
Republic of Iran.
During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the
expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the
organization of mutual visits of the military representatives of
both countries, and other issues.
MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107038135
