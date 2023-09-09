Somali Army Kills Leader In Al-Shabab Movement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Somalia's army announced killing a leader in Al-Shabab movement in Bardale district, Bay region on Saturday.
According to SONNA, quoting officials in the region, the Somali army foiled a terrorist attack launched by Al-Shabab militants, killing the leader and other members.
The Somali army continues to pursue Al-Shabab militants across the country, in cooperation with the people's army. (end)
