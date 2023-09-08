Princess Dana Firas Elected Vp Of Icomos International

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- HH Princess Dana Firas was elected as Vice President of the World Council on Monuments and Sites/ICOMOS International for 2023-2026.
The elections went down at the World Council General Assembly meeting, held in Sydney - Australia.
The fourth voting platform was opened 24 hours a day, with more than 999 people entitled to vote participating at the level of national committees around the world.
Princess Dana, who chairs the ICOMOS Jordan Association, obtained more than 62% of the total votes.
In her programs, Princess Dana focused on the importance of building and enabling capabilities of ICOMOS national bodies, especially in the Arab region, due to the relevance of these bodies effective role in heritage protection areas, and empowering these committees with experts, professionals and specialists.
In the program, Princess Dana also stressed the importance of participation and involvement in the scientific committees emanating from ICOMOS International, calling for increasing the number of experts and professionals, especially from the Arab world, which includes a distinguished elite of experts working in the field of heritage protection as members of the scientific committees, which will have the greatest impact in enhancing the capabilities of staff and experts.
Princess Dana is a global advocate for protecting and preserving heritage, as HH was appointed a UNEGoodwill Ambassador in June 2017 in appreciation of her commitment to protecting and preserving heritage as pillars of sustainable development and her contribution to responsible tourism and community participation.
MENAFN08092023000117011021ID1107036436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.