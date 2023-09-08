Clarissa Wei On Taiwanese Food

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, – In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Associate Adrienne Wu and former GTI Program Associate Zoë Weaver-Lee interview ClariWei, a freelance journalist and the author of Made in Taiwan: Recipes and Stories from the Island Nation.

From bubble tea to beef noodle soup, Taiwanese food is a huge draw for tourists and an excellent way of introducing Taiwan's culture to the world.

But can food tell the story of Taiwan?

During this episode , we discuss Taiwanese cuisine and how it connects to Taiwanese identity and history.