Clarissa Wei On Taiwanese Food

WASHINGTON, – In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Associate Adrienne Wu and former GTI Program Associate Zoë Weaver-Lee interview ClariWei, a freelance journalist and the author of Made in Taiwan: Recipes and Stories from the Island Nation.
From bubble tea to beef noodle soup, Taiwanese food is a huge draw for tourists and an excellent way of introducing Taiwan's culture to the world.
But can food tell the story of Taiwan?
During this episode , we discuss Taiwanese cuisine and how it connects to Taiwanese identity and history.
