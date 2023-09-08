Temperature In Aqaba Hits 45.2C

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- The maximum temperature in the southern port of Aqaba on Friday hit 45.2 degrees Celsius, recording the highest temperature in the Kingdom.
Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Raed Al Khattab, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the hot weather affecting the Kingdom will begin to gradually subside as of Saturday, while on Sunday, temperatures in Amman are expected to record 30 degrees Celsius, and about 7 degrees Celslower compared to Friday.
In Amman, the eastern highlands recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the western highlands recorded 35 degrees Celsius, acoording to Al Khattab.
