Former Arby's, Shoney's And Radioshack Ceo And Texas Business Titan Leonard Roberts Publishes Memoir

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Roberts' new eBook shares his incredible life story and offers valuable leadership lessons for business owners
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Leonard H. Roberts has lived a life that leaders from all backgrounds can learn from. He's battled corruption, stood up to racism, and performed incredible turnarounds at three Fortune 500 companies. Roberts even came up with the idea for Arby's popular curly fries. Now, Roberts is sharing all of the important lessons he's learned during his remarkable career in a memoir he's published with eBooks2go.
“I hope the stories of my life will encourage, motivate and inspire my readers and I trust they will also be entertained,” said Roberts.
“Leading with Vision and Heart” is not only a story of adversity and personal triumph, but a story of the importance of family and friends, including hall-of-fame athletes Hank Aaron and Lynn Swann. Roberts' eBook will also resonate with any father. It shares the joys of fatherhood, as well as the emotional agony a father endures when his first-born daughter is struck by a drunk driver.
Additionally,“Leading with Vision and Heart” teaches important values about helping others and setting a positive example for future generations, and shares the memories, insights and leadership principles that Roberts developed over a lifetime of integrity and accomplishment, while acknowledging and honoring the loved ones who make it all worthwhile.
Roberts said,“My family and friends helped give me the best years of my life and with them I am going to try to make the rest of my life, the best of my life. My family were always in my heart when writing this book.”
Roberts' memoir is now available on Amazon and all other major eBook stores worldwide.
About Leonard H. Roberts:“Leonard H. Roberts Leading with Vision and Heart A Memoir Leonard H. Roberts was born on February 19, 1949. Growing up in Chicago as the son of a Jewish mechanical draftsman, he spent his childhood going to school, playing games in the neighborhood, and confronting bullies and prejudice at a young age. Roberts married his high school sweetheart-and lifetime love-at the age of 18, and they would later have three daughters together.
Roberts earned bachelor's degrees in chemistry and marketing from the University of Illinois in 1971, and he was a world-acclaimed food scientist by the age of 19. He also earned a law degree from DePaul University Law School and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1974.
Roberts' remarkable career began as a food scientist at Central Soya while a high school senior, and then at Armour Foods, hired there during his junior year of college, and continued at Ralston Purina Company. He made a name for himself in food science, marketing, and food service between 1968 and 1985, serving in key management positions. But his most lauded accomplishments were yet to come: incredible turnarounds at three Fortune 500 companies. First, he served as president and CEO of Arby's, Inc., where he is credited with engineering an acclaimed and dramatic revival of the company. Next, he repeated this feat as chairman and CEO of Shoney's, Inc., leading the second-largest restaurant chain in the country with 1,800 locations. Then he secured the triple crown with a third turnaround, this time as chairman and CEO of RadioShack Corporation, where he was the catalyst for the successful reinvention of a company with more than 7,200 retail stores and revenues of $4.8 billion. Along the way, he battled the corruption of Miami financier Victor Posner, and the extreme racism of Shoney's founder, Ray Danner, while protecting and promoting the interests of the companies he led, the people they employed, and the customers they served. His vision and leadership elicited major media coverage in outlets like Today, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Business Week and others, and brought numerindustry accolades and awards.
In giving back to the community, Roberts has served on many boards, including Texas Health Resources, One Safe Place, Students in Free Enterprise, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation, the National Crime Prevention Council, North Texas Bold Initiative, National Conference for Community and Justice, Big Brothers and Big Sisters. and United Way of America.
John Bean
eBooks2go
+1 847-598-1150
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107034282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.