Winners Of Contest On Combating Extremist Ideas Honoured

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali yesterday honoured the winners of the research competition launched by the Ministry in coordination with the National Committee for Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

Top 10 research papers prepared by young people in this field won the prizes. The competition aims to raise awareness among youth about the concepts and factors that lead to the phenomenon of extremism and learn about national and international efforts in this aspect.

It is also expanding awareness and initiative among young people to bring about solutions and recommendations to confront this phenomenon globally. During a ceremony organised by the Ministry on this occasion, the top ten winners of the competition were honoured, in addition to distributing certificates of appreciation to 60 young men and women aged between 15 and 39 years who applied for the competition in appreciation of the efforts made by the youth in preparing the research.

A committee of specialists in the Ministry worked on evaluating the research submitted according to specific objective criteria, so that the committee decided to select the top ten research papers from among the total research submitted for the competition. This competition comes within the framework of the executive plan prepared by the Ministry under the slogan“Oh God, grantsecurity in our homelands” to achieve the goals of the national strategy to combat terrorism and violent extremism. The Ministry's plan includes many youth and sports programmes.

Munira Muhammad Shaher Al Otaibi secured the first place, while the second place went to Hamad Muhammad Waheed Hussein and Rima Hamad Jassim Al Hamr got third place. Fourth place went to Habiba Tariq Lutfi Muhammad, while Reem Rashid Mubarak Al Hajri secured the fifth place.

Wadha Muhammad Rashid Saleh secured sixth place and the seventh place went to Mariam Hamad Jaber Al Baridi, Salman Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Mudhahka secured eighth place, and the ninth place went to Nawal Hadi Al Marri, while the tenth place was won by Ali Saleh.