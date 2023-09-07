Social Welfare Reforms In Azerbaijan Reflect Country's Vision For Future - Un Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Reforms in the
field of social welfare in recent years reflect Azerbaijan's vision
for the future, Vladanka Andreeva said at the international
conference themed "DOST 2023: unified platform for flexible,
innovative and sustainable service delivery", Trend reports.
"We need to increase financial and human resources for
organizing social security. The unified platform format is used in
most countries around the world. The DOST [Sustainable and
Operational Social Security] platform provides flexible services to
citizens as a unified platform," Andreeva noted.
The mentioned conference is being held at the Heydar Aliyev
Center for the first time in Azerbaijan. The event is being held
upon the initiative of DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Republic on the
occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev,
as well as the 5th anniversary of the establishment of DOST
Agency.
The conference is attended by 50 foreign and 110 local guests,
as well as 40 international organizations.
The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services
in a 'single window', rapidly, transparently, and on a modern,
innovative basis.
Over the past period of this year, about 165,000 services were
provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were provided to
more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of satisfaction of
citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.
