Kyrgyz-Indonesian Business Forum To Take Place In Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 7. A
Kyrgyz-Indonesian business forum will take place in Bishkek on
September 11, Sunaryo Kartadinata, Ambassador of Indonesia to
Kyrgyzstan said during his meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs, Aibek Moldogaziev, Trend reports.
Kartadinata mentioned that the forum is part of the celebrations
marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between
Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia. Representatives from both countries'
governmental bodies and businesses will participate in the
event.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key topics on the
agenda of Kyrgyz-Indonesian cooperation. This included discussions
about the prospects for further collaboration in the halal
industry, patent law, and the strengthening of trade and economic
ties.
Both sides emphasized the need to expedite the agreement process
in varifields, such as healthcare, culture, agriculture,
environmental protection, and sports. They also highlighted the
importance of productive cooperation in international
organizations.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia reached $4.114
million from January through June 2023, which is an increase of
3.7timescompared to the same period in 2022 ($1.085 million).
