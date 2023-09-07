Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To Accusations Of Tom Lantos Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Hearings against
Azerbaijan were organized at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission
of theCongress on September 6, 2023, and Luis Ocampo (the
former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court), who showed
particular zeal in the race of Azerbaijanophobia raging in some
Western countries, voiced a number of accusations against
Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
According to the community, this once again proves the hypocrisy
of the Tom Lantos Commission, its politicization with the abuse of
human rights, as well as its participation in a hostile campaign
against Azerbaijan, carried out by a number of circles.
