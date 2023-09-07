Thursday, 07 September 2023 01:17 GMT

Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To Accusations Of Tom Lantos Commission


9/7/2023 5:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Hearings against Azerbaijan were organized at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of theCongress on September 6, 2023, and Luis Ocampo (the former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court), who showed particular zeal in the race of Azerbaijanophobia raging in some Western countries, voiced a number of accusations against Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

According to the community, this once again proves the hypocrisy of the Tom Lantos Commission, its politicization with the abuse of human rights, as well as its participation in a hostile campaign against Azerbaijan, carried out by a number of circles.

Will be updated

MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search