Delhi Jal Board Case: ED Files First Chargesheet, Accuses AAP Of Taking Kickbacks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Jal Board money laundering case, sources told news agency PTI on Saturday Enforcement Directorate filed about-8,000-page-long prosecution complaint in the case which is linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). It was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on March 28, the sources said.\"The court has listed the matter for April 1 for taking cognisance of the chargesheet,\" they added READ: All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, AtishiWhat ED said in chargesheet?The financial probe agency named four individuals and one company as \"accused\" in the case. They include former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager DK Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Limited to PTI, the ED alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was \"passed on\" as election funds to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi READ: Delhi Jal Board case: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP says, 'when there is bail from court...'Bribe for contract: An FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the basis of the ED case. The FIR had accused former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora of awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited for a total cost of ₹38 crore despite the fact that the company \"did not meet\" the technical eligibility criteria.

The Enforcement Directorate further alleged that the NKG Infrastructure Limited bagged the contract by submitting \"forged\" documents and Arora \"was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility\".ALSO READ: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Jal Board probe; AAP's Atishi calls 'fake case'AAP taking kickbacks: As per sources, the ED's statement alleged that Arora \"received\" bribe in cash and in bank accounts after awarding the contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited allegedly \"passed on\" the money to various people managing the DJB affairs, including \"persons connected with the AAP\". Accusing the AAP of taking kickbacks, the federal agency alleged,“Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to the AAP.”The ED arrested Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal in the case on January 31 awarded at 'highly-inflated rates'The agency said the Delhi Jal Board contract was awarded at \"highly-inflated rates\", so that the bribes could be collected from the contractors.

“As against the contract value of ₹38 crore, only about ₹17 crore were spent towards the contract and the remaining amount was siphoned off in the guise of various fake expenses,” the ED was quoted as saying.\"Such fake expenses were booked for bribes and election funds,\" the ED alleged minister Atishi had denied the charges at a press briefing and claimed that the case was another attempt to tarnish the image of the AAP and its leaders ED sought prosecution of these accused under the Money Laundering Act and informed that it might file supplementary complaints in the future.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN30032024007365015876ID1108039279