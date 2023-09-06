Us Provides Usd 163 Mln In Additional Humanitarian Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Theis providing additional humanitarian aid worth nearly USD 163 million to Sudan and neighboring countries, its envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday, underlining Washington's support for such "life-saving" programs.
This brings totalhumanitarian aid for the "Sudan emergency response" to nearly USD 710 million, which includes assistance for neighboring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Central African Republic to respond to the needs of refugees and people affected by conflict, she added.
Theenvoy arrived in Chad on Wednesday to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, urging the Sudanese armed forces to "end the bloodshed and the suffering" of the Sudanese people.
Washington is the largest single donor for the Sudan emergency response, where more than 24 million people, including three million internally displaced persons, require urgent humanitarian assistance. (end)
