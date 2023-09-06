Canadian Embassy, Aqaba Council Mull Over Development Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Tariq Khan discussed with the President and members of the Aqaba Governorate Council cooperation in varifields, especially development, services and tourism.
According to a statement on Wednesday, Khan, during a visit to the port city of Aqaba, said that the aim of the visit is to meet with several governmental and private bodies and launch an investment project to support the establishment of the Durra Border Center between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the project is presented by the Canadian government and aims to develop the region and cooperate with partners to attract tourists and investors to Jordan.
He announced that a Canadian ship will dock at the port of Aqaba next Saturday for 3 days, carrying about 260 Canadian tourists on board, who will tour the city and the Golden Triangle area of Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra.
Khan pledged to study all the proposals and demands put forward by the Chairman and members of the council, especially those related to community tourism, vocational and technical training, and empowering women and youth through development projects targeting them.
Chairman of the Council Imad Amr briefed the envoy on the most important obstacles and challenges facing the local community and the importance of providing the necessary support for development projects that benefit citizens.
