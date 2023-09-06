Boat Antifouling Paint Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

Anti-fouling paint – a category of commercially available underwater hull paints (also known as bottom paints) – is a specialized category of coatings applied as the outer (outboard) layer to the hull of a ship or boat, to slow the growth and/or facilitate detachment of subaquatic organisms that attach to the hull and can affect a vessel's performance and durability (see also biofouling). Anti-fouling paints are often applied as one component of multi-layer coating systems which may have other functions in addition to their antifouling properties, such as acting as a barrier against corrosion on metal hulls that will degrade and weaken the metal, or improving the flow of water past the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yachts.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Boat Antifouling Paint, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Boat Antifouling Paint. This report contains market size and forecasts of Boat Antifouling Paint in global, including the following market information:



Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (Kiloton) Global top five Boat Antifouling Paint companies in 2022 (%)

The leading producers in the sector are PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel and Sherwin-Williams, which accounted for 12.87 percent, 9.57 percent and 8.12 percent of revenue, respectively.

We surveyed the Boat Antifouling Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Self-polishing Paint

Hard Matrix Paint

High-performance Paint

Semi-hard matrix Paint Other

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Refurbished Boat New Boat

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Boat Antifouling Paint revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boat Antifouling Paint revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Boat Antifouling Paint sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Boat Antifouling Paint sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Blue Marine

Boero YachtCoatings

coverplast

GROUPE SOROMAP

Hempel Yacht

International Yacht Paint

JOTUN

Marlin Yacht Paints

Nautix

Orange Marine

Pettit

Plastimo

Sea Hawk

Sea-Line Troton

Seajet paint

Sherwin-Williams

Tikal Marine Systems

USHIP Veneziani Yachting

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Boat Antifouling Paint, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Boat Antifouling Paint market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Boat Antifouling Paint manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Boat Antifouling Paint in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Boat Antifouling Paint capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boat Antifouling Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boat Antifouling Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boat Antifouling Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boat Antifouling Paint Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boat Antifouling Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boat Antifouling Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Antifouling Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boat Antifouling Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Antifouling Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

