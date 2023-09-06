Qatar Airways Cargo Resumes Freighters To Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, the world's leading air cargo carrier has resumed its freighter services to Bahrain, effective September 1.

In addition to the 21 weekly narrow-body passenger flights to Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo announced the launch of three weekly Freighter operations, adding more than 200 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to/from Bahrain.

Cargo Sales and Network Planning SVP, Liesbeth Oudkerk said:“We are glad to be back in Bahrain with dedicated freighters three times a week. Bahrain is an important market for us, and having a consistent freighter service will contribute to the economic and trade growth between Qatar and Bahrain.”



The imports into Bahrain predominantly consist of general cargo, perishables like fruits, vegetables and meat, while exports from Bahrain consist of general cargo and dangergoods. With the addition of Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo now serves 24 Middle Eastern destinations with freighter and passenger belly-hold flights, providing a combined weekly cargo capacity of over 4,500 tonnes to and from Middle East.

By applying its Next Generation vision to all areas of its business, Qatar Airways Cargo is bringing enhancements to its services and operations throughout the network.