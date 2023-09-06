Qatar Participates In Meetings Of Gcc Central Banks Governors Committee, Gulf Monetary Council

The State of Qatar participated in the 81st meeting of the Committee of Central Banks Governors of the GCC and the 60th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Monetary Council, held yesterday in Salalah, Oman.

The Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani represented Qatar during the meetings. In a post on the X platform, QCB said that the two meetings addressed several topics on the agenda, and the appropriate decisions were taken.