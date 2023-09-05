Aqaba Releases Document Pledging To Prohibit Bullet Firing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba , Sept. 5 (Petra) -- Aqaba governorate took a significant step on Monday by issuing a document vowing to prevent the practice of firing gunshots at weddings and other celebratory occasions.
The document comprised several clauses, with the most notable one emphasizing non-participation in events involving the firing of gunshots.
It obliged guests to prominently display signs stating the prohibition of bullet firing at the venue of the celebration, including its inclusion on invitation cards, whether through social media or other means. Additionally, individuals are required to leave any gathering immediately where gunshots are heard.
Furthermore, the document highlighted the importance of promptly notifying security agencies regarding any person involved in the use of firearms, as well as refraining from offering aid or support to such individuals.
It also emphasized the necessity of allowing the judicial authorities to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for firing gunshots on varioccasions.
During the signing ceremony of the document, which took place in the presence of notable figures, community leaders, and regional dignitaries, Aqaba governor Khalid Hajjaj emphasized the importance of this initiative. He underscored the document's objective of obligating members of society to refrain from firing gunshots during weddings and other festive events.
In addition, the governor underlined the Ministry of Interior's commitment to embracing such records, which align with royal directives, in order to safeguard the lives of citizens and hold accountable individuals responsible for firing bullets during varioccasions.
