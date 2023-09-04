Qatar Attends Two Meetings Of Gcc Ministers Of Education, Higher Education In Oman

Muscat: The State of Qatar participated in the 7th meeting of the Ministers of Education, and the 23rd meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries held in Muscat, Oman.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi headed Qatar's delegation to both meetings.

The 7th meeting of the Ministers of Education discussed several topics of common interest among GCC countries, including artificial intelligence and enhancing international cooperation. The meeting also emphasized the importance of cooperating to achieve the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)- quality education.

The 23rd meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research discussed several topics of common interest, including emphasizing the importance of focusing on digital transformation and cybersecurity in higher education in the GCC countries, the importance of strengthening cooperation with international and regional organizations specialized in the field of academic accreditation and quality of education, as well as emphasizing the importance of supporting researchers in scientific research institutions and research centers in the GCC countries.

HE the Minister and the accompanying delegation visited the students' exhibition for scientific innovations, held on the sidelines of the two meetings.

Qatar will hold the 8th meeting of the Ministers of Education and the 24th meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the GCC countries and the preparatory meetings that precede them for the undersecretaries of the Ministries of Education and the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the GCC countries on June 3-4, 2024.