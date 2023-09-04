Al Dahra is delighted to announce its partnership with the Al Marzoom Reserve. Al Marzoom Reserve differs from wildlife reserves around the world, not only in its vast area of about 923 square kilometres, but a foon conservation of local desert species of flora and fauna, while preserving and taking forward the traditions deeply embedded in desert Bedouin heritage.

Al Marzoom Reserve is very focused to conservation of local species of flora and fauna, like the desert rabbit, antelopes, Houbara Bustards and the Karawan (a small desert bird also known as Stone Curlew). This partnership furthers our commitment to sustainability and uplifting our local community. Al Marzoom will use the funds we offer to foon these conservation projects. We hope this will help Al Marzoom as they work tirelessly to conserve the local desert flora and fauna. The Reserve is abundant with the saxaul shrubs that grow exclusively in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“Sustainability is a core value at Al Dahra,” said Arnoud van den Berg, the Group CEO at Al Dahra Group.“It is at the heart of every decision, every framework and policy that we work on. As one of the leading Agribusinesses in the world, we work hard to preserve our natural resources. Partnering with Al Marzoom to help them with their conservation goals is a natural step for us, and we're glad to support our Abu Dhabi based partner in their mission”.

At the signing, Ahmed Sultan Obaid Hayai Al Mansoori, Director of the Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve said” Our mission is to preserve our heritage, our preciplants and wildlife, aid in it's growth and act as stewards for the next generations of Emiratis to grow in this tradition of harmony with nature. We are glad to have a partner like Al Dahra who believe in these values and are committed to supportin our mission”.

The partnership between Al Dahra and Al Marzoom is a significant step forward in the conservation of the natural environment in Abu Dhabi. The two organizations are committed to working together to protect the region's unique wildlife and preserve its natural heritage for future generations.

This agreement was signed at ADIHEX on the 3rd of Sep, 2023.