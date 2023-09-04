Weekend Delights Redefined At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

Dhaka: Make your weekends more special with quality time spent over a hearty meal and a refreshing swim at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

The hotel is offering a special theme night buffet dinner at its signature outlet Attitude Restaurant at BDT 6,000per person from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm on weekends.

The buffet dinner spread will feature Arabian cuisine on Thursdays, Seafood on Fridays and Pan Asian on Saturdays.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering guests free swimming pool access with the buffet dinner.

Guests can also enjoy life music throughout the evening as well as unlimited ice cream and soft drinks.

Buy One Get One free offer is also available on selected bank cards.

Kids below 12 years of age can dine for free.

