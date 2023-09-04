Tuesday, 05 September 2023 12:27 GMT

Azerbaijan To Found Historical-Cultural, Ethnographic Reserve Khynalyg And Nomadic Path


9/4/2023 6:05:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The State Historical-Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve "Khynalyg and nomadic path" will be established, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

Will be updated

