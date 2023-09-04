Azerbaijan To Found Historical-Cultural, Ethnographic Reserve Khynalyg And Nomadic Path

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The State
Historical-Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve "Khynalyg and nomadic
path" will be established, Trend reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a relevant decree.
Will be updated
