Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market Revenue To Surpass Usd 2 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

Moreover, this surge in the rate of asthma is expected to be influenced by growing air pollution. For instance, the amount of CO2 emitted globally in 2022 grew by about 2% compared to 2021 (+8% and +3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively). However, the prevalence of asthma through pollution can be observed more in kids. Early life contact with air pollution broadened a person's risk of having asthma in early adulthood and throughout youth. Therefore, this factor is also estimated to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market: Key Takeaway



Market in North America region to garner the highest market share.

The Closed segment to garner the highest revenue. Market in the Asia Pacific region to grow at a significant rate.

Growing Consumption of Smoking & Alcohol to Boost the Growth of Anesthesia Breathing Circuits

Smoking is a major contributor to COPD. Individuals with a history of smoking account for about 74% of all COPD cases. Over 7,000 chemicals are produced while a cigarette burns, many of which are dangerous. Smoking weakens the capacity of the lungs to fight off infections, narrows airways, swells air tubes, and damages air sacs, all of which are variables in COPD. The link between alcohol consumption and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is still not conclusively established, according to research. Alcohol consumption, however, may harm the immune system and the lungs. As a result, breathing can become more difficult, raising the possibility of developing COPD.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Disposable Income to Drive the Market Growth in North America

The anesthesia breathing circuits market in North America is estimated to grow at a share of 35% over the forecast period. This growth could be influenced by growing disposable income in this region. In the United States, disposable personal income increased from about USD 19872 in May to close USD to 19940 in June of 2023. Hence, they are expected to invest more in anesthesia breathing circuits since they can afford it.

Rising Geriatric Population to Influence the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for anesthesia breathing circuits is also expected to grow at a share of 28% by the end of 2035. The growth of the market is set to grow on account of the rising geriatric population. One in four persons in Asia and the Pacific is expected to be older than 60 by 2050. Between 2010 and 2050, the region's elder population (those over 60) will quadruple, growing to around 2 billion individuals. Age-related physical changes result in decreased lung function. As bones begin to thin, the ribcage's shape changes, affecting how much it may expand to accommodate breathing. The capacity to inhale and exhale is impacted by the weakening of the diaphragm, which maintains your body's motions while you breathe. Hence, the anesthesia breathing circuits market is anticipated to grow in this region.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, Segmentation by Type



Open

Semi Closed

The closed segment is poised to garner the highest share of 44% over the coming years. This growth is expected to be dominated by the low cost of this method. For instance, according to the WHO, low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) account for about 90% of deaths from COPD in those under the age of 70. Additionally, according to disability-adjusted life years, COPD is the sixth most common cause of poor health worldwide.. Hence, this method could be beneficial in such nations.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, Segmentation by End-User



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The hospitals segment is expected to capture the highest share of 45% over the forecast period. The major factor influencing this segment's growth is the growing investment in the healthcare sector. In 2021, the amount spent on health care in the United States increased by 2.7 percent to USD 4.3 trillion, or USD 12,914 per person. Hence, improvements could be made in hospitals such as advancing the equipment and adopting digitalization. Therefore, the preference of people for hospital for anesthesia breathing treatment is expected to rise further boosting the market growth.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, Segmentation by Application



Anesthesia Respiratory Dysfunction

A few of the well-known market leaders in the anesthesia breathing circuits market that are profiled by Research Nester are Armstrong Medical Ltd, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ambu A/S, Altera Corporation, C.R.Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Smiths Group plc, and others.

Recent Development in the Market



The Middle East market and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region have seen the introduction of AquaVENT VT, Armstrong Medical Ltd.'s most cutting-edge heated breathing circuit technology. The debut of the closed-circuit breathing equipment Drager BG ProAir has been announced by Drigerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. This cutting-edge breathing circuit offers novel characteristics to safeguard firemen participating in lengthy deployments, such as those in basements, tunnels, towering buildings, and intricate constructions.

