Chaldean Cultural Center And Museum - 20Th Anniversary Founders Gala!

Friday, October 20 from 6 to 11 pm

The Arabian Knights is one of our performers at the event.

Raad Hakeem will be playing the tamboura.

The Chaldean Cultural Center, which houses the world's first and only Chaldean Museum., is celebrating its 20th anniversary and paying tribute to its founders.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- West Bloomfield, Michigan, October 20, 2023

After decades of war and ethnic genocide, Iraq's Chaldean population, once a vibrant community in ancient Mesopotamia and the cradle of civilization, today lives in diaspora.

Currently, the largest and strongest concentration of Chaldeans live in the Detroit Metropolitan area where the community chose to build the first and only Chaldean Cultural Center and Museum in the world. Located in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the Center is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Chaldean history, culture, language, and identity.

As we strive to enhance and expand our mission and services, we need funding to support our programming that strengthens our heritage.

Please support the CCC's efforts by becoming a sponsor, attending our Gala on Friday, October 20th, or donating. Your contributions are greatly appreciated. Get your tickets now!

Sincerely,

Judy Jonna

Chairperson

&

Weam Namou

Executive Director

Weam Namou

Chaldean Cultural Center

+1 248-681-5050



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

A Word From One of Our Founders (Victor Saroki)