Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In Tubas

Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- Israeli forces killed a Palestinian Friday during an Israeli raid in the Aqaba town in Tubas, Occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 36-year-old Abdul Rahim Ghannam was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces.
The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) stated that the Israeli forces stormed the town of Aqaba and wounded four civilians, two of them with live bullets.
it reported that the Israeli forces arrested and injured a nber of Palestinians.
