Ukrainian Forces Breach Russia's First Defensive Line, Prepare Surprise Offensives

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, in an interview with The Guardian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are now completing the destruction of enemy units that provide cover for the retreat of Russian troops behind their second defensive line,” Tarnavskyi told.

A vast minefield trapped Ukrainian troops for weeks as infantry sappers slowly cleared an assault route on foot. In the meantime, Russian troops were shelling Ukrainian vehicles with artillery and drones, Tarnavskyi noted.

In his words, now that barrier has been crossed, Russians have been forced into maneuvres and Ukrainians are back in their tanks and other armoured vehicles. In a sign that Moscow is feeling the pressure, it has redeployed troops to the area from other directions, such as Kherson and Lyman, and also from inside Russia.

“The enemy is pulling up reserves, not only from Ukraine but also from Russia. But sooner or later, the Russians will run out of all the best soldiers. This will givean impeto attack more and faster. Everything is ahead of us,” Tarnavskyi explained.

The Ukrainian commander shrugged off criticism from certain Western politicians regarding the pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive. In his opinion, it is better to judge a job when finished.

“When we started the counteroffensive ... we spent more time than we expected on de-mining the territories. Unfortunately, the evacuation of the wounded was difficult for us. And this also complicated our advance,” Tarnavskyi admitted.

He believes that Russians did not expect Ukrainian forces to get through that line of defence. They had been preparing for over a year and“did everything to make sure that this area was prepared well”.

According to Tarnavskyi, the second line is not as well built, so Ukrainians can use their vehicles, although there are still minefields. Because Russian forces are also operating in this area, they are in patches rather than a single defensive cordon.

When asked about slow progress breaking through Russian lines in another offensive further east along the enemy's defensive line, Tarnavskyi said it had other aims and added that Ukraine was preparing other surprise offensives to drain Moscow's forces.

“To be successful in one direction, you always need to mislead the enemy,” Tarnavskyi noted.

In his words, Ukraine will continue to fight for its territories.

“If we stop advancing, the enemy will gather new forces and strengthen. We will reach the 1991 borders of Ukraine ... We don't want to see our kids and even our grandkids fighting against Russians, and who is there to stop them? Only us,” Tarnavskyi stressed.

The Ukrainian commander mentioned that the closer to victory, the harder it is.

“Why? Because, unfortunately, we are losing the strongest and best. So now we have to concentrate on certain areas and finish the job. No matter how hard it is for all of us,” Tarnavskyi concluded.