Ukraine's Ambassador To Brazil To Start Work In Coming Days President's Office

This was reported by the President's Office , according to Ukrinform.

At the meeting, the interlocutors focused on the ways of further strengthening bilateral relations, including the political dialogue for the near future.

Yermak thanked Brazil for joining the consultations on the practical implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and emphasized the importance of further joint efforts in this area.

The interlocutors positively assessed the appointment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil for developing bilateral relations.

"The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil should start his work in the coming days. I am convinced that this will be of great importance for developing our cooperation," Yermak said.

The parties also noted the importance of strengthening information interaction to increase the level of awareness of the Brazilian society regarding the events in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that his country is working to achieve peace in Ukraine, but neither the Russian leader nor the President of Ukraine are ready to talk about peace.