Invaders Attack Kramatorsk, Hitting Multi-Story Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region using multiple launch rocket systems. According to preliminary data, no casualties have been reported.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Russians shelled the city using MLRS. The occupiers attacked at around 16:40 today, targeting an apartment of the multi-story building, the territory near a cemetery, and damaging road surface. After hitting the residential building, the rocket did not explode," the report says.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
Rescuers and police officers are working at the scene.
As reported, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district, targeting Marhanets and Myrove communities, four people were injured.
