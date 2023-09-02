Russians Shell Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the morning, the enemy has shelled Nikopol district five times with heavy artillery. The enemy fired more than forty shells. The district was attacked with a drone. Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities were hit," he wrote.

Four people were injured: men aged 40, 52, 63, and a 60-year-old woman.

An infrastructure facility, a shop, a utility company were damaged. Damage was also caused to 14 private houses, farm buildings and power lines, a tractor, and 4 cars.



As Ukrinform reported, an enemy UAV was shot down over Kryvyi Rih district today.

Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak