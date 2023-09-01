Finnish Company Suspected Of Violating Anti-Russian Sanctions

This was reported by Yle , Ukrinform reported.

The investigation into the Helsinki-registered company was launched in 2019.

The company is suspected of violating EU sanctions legislation. According to law enforcement, varigoods, including electronics, were exported to Russia through the company. The alleged crimes took place mainly in 2016-2020.

According to the investigation, the company's activities are led by a person whose name is on thesanctions list on suspicion of supplying technology to the Russian Armed Forces or related entities. This person, however, does not play any official role and does not own shares in the Helsinki company.

The investigation materials have been transferred to the prosecutor's office, but no decision has been made on whether to press charges.

The day before, Yle reported that a man accused of espionage in Sweden organized the supply of sanctioned goods to Russia through Finnish companies. In particular, it is about the supply of illegal equipment through a Finnish electrical company.

As reported, a citizen of the Russian Federation and Germany was arrested in Cypon August 26 at the request of the United States for the illegal export of secretmilitary microelectronics to Russia.