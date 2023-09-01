Heard At The 3Rd I.N.D.I.A Meeting In Mumbai

📌“We are moving towards dictatorship. PM Modi has announced a special session of Parliament without any consultation with any party. No such session was called when Manipur was burning, Covid-19 cases were rising or China was capturing India's land.”: Mallikarjun Kharge

📌“We were not together and Modi was going ahead. Since we were not together, the country suffered. Seat sharing will not be a problem. Even if we have to take a backseat, we will do so.”: Lalu Prasad Yadav

📌“This alliance is not of 28 political parties but of 140 crore Indians who have joined in to create a 21st century India. When people are losing employment and salaries, the government is working for only one person. These people have started considering themself above God and that's the beginning of their downfall.”: Arvind Kejriwal

📌“This is the third meeting. The INDIA alliance is getting stronger. The opponents are scared. We will fight against dictators and cronyism. We want to assure all that we have joined hands for a fearless India.”: Uddhav Thackeray

📌“Those who gave power to the BJP are now unhappy. The BJP started criticisingjust after the news of the meeting of our alliance. It proves, that after 10 years of being in power, the leaders do not have their feet grounded. I promise that we will not stop them.”: Sharad Pawar.

END