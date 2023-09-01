Attack On Pskov Air Base Launched From Russia's Territory Budanov

"We work from the territory of Russia," Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov told The War Zone in a comment, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Directorate .

Budanov did not specify the number and type of combat drones used.

Nor the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said who exactly carried out the attack – Ukrainian intelligence agents or partisans supervised by the Ukrainian special service.

At the same time, Budanov confirmed that four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft were struck as a result of the attack. "Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," he noted.

According to him, these aircraft were targeted specifically because the Russian Federation used them to transport military cargo and airborne personnel.

Budanov revealed some details of the strike: the fuel tanks and an important part of a wing spar, located in the upper part of IL-76, were targeted.

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, August 30, drones attacked a military airfield in Pskov region, destroying four Russian Il-76 transport aircraft.