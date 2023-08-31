President Cortizo Names New Sinaproc Boss

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Adherbal De La R

Adherbal De La Rwas appointed Thursday, August 31, by President Cortizo as the new

Director General of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) to replace Carlos Rumbo.

De La Rhas a degree in Occupational Health and Safety and a postgraduate degree in higher education, both degrees from the Specialized University of Las Americas where he is a professor of Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management

He has been working at Sinaproc since 2014 and is currently responsible for the Technical Secretariat of the Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management Cabinet.

The new director of Sinaproc, an entity attached to the Ministry of Government, worked for more than 10 years in the Panamanian Red Cross where he was coordinator of the Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management, Water and Sanitation, Training Center and Director of the National Lifeguard Training School of the Lifeguard Corps.

