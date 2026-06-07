Spaso-Preobrazhensky Church In Chornomorsk Damaged In Russian Attack
“In the Odesa region on June 7, as a result of another Russian strike on the territory of Chornomorsk, the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Church was damaged,” the statement said.
Windows in the building were shattered. The territory of the Sunday school was also damaged, along with the surrounding church grounds and fencing.Read also: Russian drone attack damages infrastructure in Odesa region, one person injured
As previously reported, Russian forces have also destroyed the Church of the Nativity of the Holy Virgin in the village of Zakitne, Donetsk region, on May 30, after dropping an incendiary munition on its roof.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment