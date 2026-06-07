Spaso-Preobrazhensky Church In Chornomorsk Damaged In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Information Center of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, citing the press service of the Odesa diocese.

“In the Odesa region on June 7, as a result of another Russian strike on the territory of Chornomorsk, the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Church was damaged,” the statement said.

Windows in the building were shattered. The territory of the Sunday school was also damaged, along with the surrounding church grounds and fencing.

Russian drone attack damages infrastructure inregion, one person injured

As previously reported, Russian forces have also destroyed the Church of the Nativity of the Holy Virgin in the village of Zakitne, Donetsk region, on May 30, after dropping an incendiary munition on its roof.