Jay Shah Wishes Teams Ahead Of Biggest-Ever Women's T20 World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) ICC chairman Jay Shah extended his best wishes to all 12 participating teams ahead of the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, describing the tournament as the biggest edition in the event's history.

Taking to X ahead of the tournament opener on June 12, Shah highlighted the scale of the competition, which will be hosted across England and Wales and feature a record 12 teams for the first time.

"Wishing all 12 teams the very best for the biggest ICC Women's @T20WorldCup ever! With iconic venues across England and Wales set to experience record-breaking attendance and the widest-ever global broadcast for a women's event, we're set for an unforgettable tournament which brings together millions of fans and the best athletes in the world," Shah posted.

The 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup represents an important step forward for women's cricket. This marks the event's return to England for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 2009. A total of 33 matches will be played at seven venues, and the event is expected to draw record crowds and global viewers.

Hosts England aim to repeat their success from the first Women's T20 World Cup, which they won in 2009 under former captain Charlotte Edwards, who is now the head coach. England is also boosted by their memorable Women's ODI World Cup victory at home in 2017.

Defending champions New Zealand Women's Cricket Team come in as the title holders after winning their first Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2024. The White Ferns are only the fourth country to win the trophy since the tournament started.

While England, New Zealand, and the West Indies Women's Cricket Team have each claimed the title once, Australia has dominated the competition's history with six championships.

This tournament will include a record 12 teams. England has qualified automatically as hosts, while Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the West Indies secured direct entry based on ICC rankings. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands qualified through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

Among the newcomers, the Netherlands Women's Cricket Team will make their Women's T20 World Cup debut, highlighting the expanding reach of women's cricket across Europe.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, and South Africa. Group B features England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Each team will play five matches in the group stage, with the top two from each group moving on to the semi-finals.

The tournament will take place at some of England's most famous cricket venues, such as Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, County Ground Bristol, Utilita Bowl, The Oval, and Lord's.

Warm-up games started on June 6 in Derby, Loughborough, and Cardiff, giving teams a chance to polish their preparations before the tournament officially begins.

The semi-finals will be held at The Oval on June 30 and July 2, with the final set for July 5 at Lord's, the spiritual home of cricket.