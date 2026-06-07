Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Holds Key Meeting For 2026 Rajya Sabha Polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday presided over important meeting of ministers and MLAs from the ruling party in view of the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections. During the meeting, CM Soren called upon all public representatives to remain united and actively participate in the election process. Guidelines were issued to strengthen organisational coordination and ensure the victory of the ruling party's candidates.

Alliance Partners Express Unanimity

JMM Confirms Consensus

After the meeting, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Sarfaraz Ahmed said there was unanimity within the party regarding the candidates. He said, "There is consensus; there is no issue. There are two alliance candidates, and a consensus has been reached to ensure their victory. There are no ifs and buts."

On whether both candidates will file their nominations together, he confirmed, "Absolutely, both candidates will do it together."

RJD Highlights Coordinated Efforts

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Jharkhand Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav highlighted the alliance's coordinated efforts for the upcoming polls. He said, "A meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' took place under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, attended by all MLAs and ministers."

Yadav added that the focus of the meeting was to ensure the alliance's victory. "Everyone met to discuss how to ensure the alliance's victory, and the nomination is scheduled for today at 10 AM. We will all gather and proceed from here together... and work with the same strength that led to our victory in the previous election," he said.

Congress Touts United Front

Congress leader and Jharkhand Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said, "It was decided in the meeting that both candidates of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) would win; there is no doubt that the votes of the Mahagathbandhan voters and authorised members will go to both candidates."

"In fact, a member of the JMM has even acted as a proposer for the Congress candidate's nomination papers sets a precedent and clearly demonstrates that all the constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan are united, ensuring the victory of both our candidates," kioshore further said. (ANI)

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