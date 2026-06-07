Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Syrian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a telephone conversation on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic HE Asaad Al Shaibani.

The call discussed avenues for deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation, along with the evolving situation in Syria and the mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the conversation, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty and unity, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for stability, development, and prosperity.

In addition, His Excellency emphasized the importance of all parties being receptive to the ongoing mediation efforts, thereby broadening the horizons for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to an enduring agreement that prevents renewed escalation.