Iran Closes Western Airspace Indefinitely Over Security Concerns

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has closed the airspace over the western part of the country for an indefinite period due to regional security concerns, Majdid Akhvan, the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) told local media, Trend reports.

​The regulatory body confirmed the implementation of strict flight restrictions, which directly impact international and domestic transit routes passing through the country's western border zones.

​"Based on the results of the security situation assessment and following the publication of the NOTAM notice, the western sector of the country's airspace has been closed indefinitely," Akhvan said.

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