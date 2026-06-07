Iran Closes Western Airspace Indefinitely Over Security Concerns
The regulatory body confirmed the implementation of strict flight restrictions, which directly impact international and domestic transit routes passing through the country's western border zones.
"Based on the results of the security situation assessment and following the publication of the NOTAM notice, the western sector of the country's airspace has been closed indefinitely," Akhvan said.--
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