Gov't Reports Airspace Breach, Reaffirms Sovereignty

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said that Jordan's airspace was breached by a number of missiles on Sunday evening amid renewed regional tensions.

In a statement the social media platform X, Momani, who is also the Government Spokesperson, said that the Public Security Directorate activated warning sirens following the incident and was providing updated instructions and information as developments unfold.

He also said that the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army were closely monitoring the situation and continuing to carry out their duties to safeguard the Kingdom and protect public and private property.

The minister also renewed warning against any attempts to violate the Kingdom's airspace, stressing that it would not allow any party to use the Kingdom as a battleground.

Air raid sirens sounded across Jordan on Sunday night as authorities urged citizens to adhere to safety instructions amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing military escalation.

The activation followed a reported Iranian missile launch towards Israel on Sunday evening, the first since the ceasefire came into force.

According to the PSD, three intermittent sirens indicate a threat, while a single siren signals that the danger has passed.

The PSD urged residents to remain where they are and avoid movement when the three warning sirens sound, advising those outdoors to seek shelter in the nearest building until the threat has passed.

The directorate also called on residents to stay away from windows and exposed areas and remain near concrete stairwells whenever possible.

Royal Jordanian said on Sunday that all of its flights are operating according to schedule, except services to Iraq, which have been suspended until further notice amid ongoing regional developments.