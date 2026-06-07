Iran's MFA Characterizes Strikes On Israel As Lawful Self-Defense
The ministry confirmed that the military operations, executed on Sunday evening, June 7, 2026, were conducted in strict compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.
According to the official statement, these measures were taken in response to "repeated violations of the April 7 ceasefire and the resumption of aggressive actions against Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Tehran specifically cited recent strikes conducted over the past two weeks targeting Iranian vessels and strategic installations in the country's southern regions. The Iranian diplomatic mission described these actions as "collusion with the US military," further accusing Washington of complicity in maritime piracy against the Iranian people.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment