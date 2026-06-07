Iran's MFA Characterizes Strikes On Israel As Lawful Self-Defense

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have launched targeted strikes against several military sites in northern Israel, exercising their inherent right to self-defense, the statement of Iranian MFA says, Trend reports.

​The ministry confirmed that the military operations, executed on Sunday evening, June 7, 2026, were conducted in strict compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

According to the official statement, these measures were taken in response to "repeated violations of the April 7 ceasefire and the resumption of aggressive actions against Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

​Tehran specifically cited recent strikes conducted over the past two weeks targeting Iranian vessels and strategic installations in the country's southern regions. The Iranian diplomatic mission described these actions as "collusion with the US military," further accusing Washington of complicity in maritime piracy against the Iranian people.

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