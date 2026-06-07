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Trump To Urge Netanyahu To Refrain From Striking Iran After Missile Attack

Trump To Urge Netanyahu To Refrain From Striking Iran After Missile Attack


2026-06-07 05:36:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. U.S. President Donald Trump intends to immediately contact Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trend reports.

He said he intended to persuade the Israeli prime minister to refrain from attacking Iran in response to the missile attack on Israeli territory.

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Trend News Agency

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