Trump To Urge Netanyahu To Refrain From Striking Iran After Missile Attack

He said he intended to persuade the Israeli prime minister to refrain from attacking Iran in response to the missile attack on Israeli territory.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.