Frontline Update: 196 Combat Engagements As Russia Launches 50 Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational update as of 22:00 on Saturday, June 7.

“Since the beginning of the day, 196 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line. Throughout the day, the aggressor carried out 50 airstrikes, employing 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,242 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,338 attacks with various types of weaponry against our positions and nearby settlements,” the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out one airstrike using a guided bomb and launched 64 attacks against settlements and Ukrainian positions, including five using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched five assaults near Vovchanski Khutory and toward Okhrimivka. Three engagements were still ongoing at the time of reporting.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops carried out one attack toward Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and toward Shyikivka and Lyman. One battle remain active.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted eight Russian assaults near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two engagements are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped one Russian offensive action toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 26 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 40 Russian troops and wounded 13 more in this sector. They also destroyed one electronic warfare system, one vehicle, four pieces of specialized equipment, and two ammunition depots. Additionally, one tank, two vehicles, three artillery pieces, and 11 personnel shelters were damaged. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or suppressed 274 enemy drones of various types using electronic warfare systems.

Unmanned aerial systems strike 26 Russian targets in occupied territories, Bryansk region overnight

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops made five attempts to advance near Ternove, Vorone, and toward Dobropillia. Two engagements remain active.

In the Huliaipole sector, 28 Russian attacks were recorded near Rybne, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, and toward Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three battles are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

In other sectors of the front, the situation remained under control, with no significant changes in the operational environment.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces struck a bridge near the settlement of Chonhar that connects the Kherson region with Crimea.