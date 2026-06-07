Israeli Military Reports New Barrage Of Iranian Rockets Towards Israel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday evening that an additional barrage of rockets was launched from Iran toward Israel, confirming that air defense systems continue to track and intercept the incoming threats.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that at least four rockets fired toward the country had been successfully intercepted.

The Home Front Command activated air raid sirens across extensive areas, including the Golan Heights, Tiberias, Safed, Afula, Nazareth, Karmiel, and south of Haifa. The military urged residents to refrain from publishing or circulating the locations of rocket impacts or documenting damage sites.

//Petra// AF